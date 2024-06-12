LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats never cared about this border issue

Fox News host Laura Ingraham responds to fears of terror after border crossers reportedly linked to ISIS were arrested on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's current catch-and-release policy still allows migrants access to the United States from more than 100 other countries. Now, how many times have we reported that these people coming across the border are young men of military age overwhelmingly? And Democrats literally never cared. They only care when it embarrasses them politically.

TERROR FEARS MOUNT AFTER ARRESTS OF BORDER CROSSERS LINKED TO ISIS: 'WE'RE HEADED FOR ANOTHER 9/11'

So, there's no telling what kind of information the government is sitting on about these men and other potential terrorists . Can you imagine?

While true to form, the Biden team is keeping information about these eight suspects secret, just like they did regarding the Jordanians recently found at the front gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base. All we can conclude from this is that the facts must be very damaging. So going forward, there's no negotiating with the Democrats on this. There's no trying to convince them to change course. We just need to beat them by a lot.