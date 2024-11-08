LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats learned what happens when 'reality strikes back'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the 2024 edition of "liberals' bitter blame game" is beginning in the wake of President-elect Trump's win on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Confident, calm and even presidential: That's what the Democrats and the media wanted us to believe about Kamala Harris, especially in the last week of the campaign.

Remember, we were told that momentum had shifted in her favor. In fact, she was so sure of herself that her rally speeches were under 15 minutes long, and she wasn't even mentioning Trump by name toward the end.

They hoped that all of this would demoralize Trump voters, and that it was going to be a Kamala lay-up, but then… Democrats finally learned what happens when reality strikes back…

And so begins the liberals' bitter blame game — the 2024 edition.