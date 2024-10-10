LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats find themselves in a 'real jam'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says polls show "trouble" for Vice President Kamala Harris as "stomach-churning trend lines" emerge on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers and the new poll by Emerson and The Hill show trouble for Harris as well — as the race there is now tied at 49 — and in other states in the same survey, Trump's either tied or leading.

He's up by one in Pennsylvania, ditto in Georgia — which actually seems low to me. He's up by two in Arizona, and he's tied in Wisconsin. Then, Quinnipiac — that was out yesterday — showed much more stomach-churning trend lines for Harris . Although it has her up by three in Pennsylvania, Trump is up by three in Michigan, and he's up by two there and Wisconsin.

So, this is not how Team Kamala thought it was all going to look less than a month out before Election Day. Now, despite relentless lawfare against Trump — we can never forget that or forgive it — and despite a massive money advantage over Republicans — and of course, the historic first as their nominee — Democrats find themselves in a real jam.