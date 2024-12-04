LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats don't care about these kids

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out "the left's new line" that "children have the inherent civil right to transition" gender on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: As adults, we're supposed to protect children, protect their physical safety and their innocence.

There are dangerous paths to be avoided, and because preteens and teens especially aren't fully matured, it's up to adults to guide them…

Democrats don't care about these kids either. So many of them do permanent damage to their minds and to their bodies, only to regret their decisions — the kids — and to tragic results…

You can always count on certain press outlets: Hollywood, academia, big pharma to try to normalize the fringe if it will give them status and make them a lot of money.