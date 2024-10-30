Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats 'didn't care who they hurt' as a result of failed policies

Laura Ingraham calls for putting 'patriots' in charge of the federal government

Laura: Americans became 'collateral damage' to failed Democratic policies

Laura: Americans became 'collateral damage' to failed Democratic policies

Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights how Democratic policies are destroying America and former President Trump’s response to President Biden calling his supporters ‘garbage’ on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham points out Americans who became "collateral damage" in "Democrats' quest to punish and remake America" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: You can only rule over a country you hate; you can't lead it with love if you've done what you've done to it knowing what was going to happen — and they knew. Now, this is why Biden and Harris never changed course, despite what they're doing with the country's economy, what they did with immigration, the border. 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS ACCUSE WHITE HOUSE OF RELEASING ‘FALSE TRANSCRIPT’ OF BIDEN'S ‘GARBAGE’ REMARKS

They didn't care who they hurt as a result. Our people — they were just collateral damage in the Democrats' quest to punish and remake America. 

So contrast Kamala's dark message and lousy record with Trump's message today…

That's what this election is all about. Ultimately, it's a contest between millions of Americans who love this country and are determined to fix it, and a miserable collection of elites who despise the average American.

It's time to put patriots in charge of the federal government and get a government that loves this country as much as you and I do. 

