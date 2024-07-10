Fox News host Laura Ingraham lays out the choice between former President Trump and a Democratic Party that is "simply managing decline" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's policies are the problem. His debate was lousy, but the policies are the real problem here. Inflation, high food and fuel costs, less money in the pockets of working families, millions of illegals using up our resources, of course, and a never-ending war in Ukraine.

So, for the first time since the 1980s, Americans have a clear choice between a Republican with a history of strong economic success and a Democrat Party that is simply managing decline.

So, if the GOP can keep pressing ahead in all 50 states and make this election about who will do the best job for the American people, then they can win no matter who the Democrats nominate.