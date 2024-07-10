Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's policies are the problem

The Democratic Party is 'managing decline' while Trump has a history of 'economic success,' Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to calls for President Biden to exit the presidential race amid concerns about his health on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham lays out the choice between former President Trump and a Democratic Party that is "simply managing decline" on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's policies are the problem. His debate was lousy, but the policies are the real problem here. Inflation, high food and fuel costs, less money in the pockets of working families, millions of illegals using up our resources, of course, and a never-ending war in Ukraine.  

GEORGE CLOONEY URGES BIDEN TO STEP ASIDE OR HE'LL LOSE, SAYS HE'S CLEARLY DECLINED 

So, for the first time since the 1980s, Americans have a clear choice between a Republican with a history of strong economic success and a Democrat Party that is simply managing decline.  

So, if the GOP can keep pressing ahead in all 50 states and make this election about who will do the best job for the American people, then they can win no matter who the Democrats nominate. 

