LAURA INGRAHAM: Barack Obama is making a racially 'insulting' appeal to Black voters

Laura asks if this is what 'hope and change' is all about

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Obama is making a racially 'insulting' appeal to Black voters Video

Laura: Obama is making a racially 'insulting' appeal to Black voters

Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights how former President Obama is trying to encourage Black voters to back Vice President Kamala Harris on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights how former President Obama is trying to persuade Black voters using shame to back Vice President Kamala Harris on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: With Kamala's mounting challenges in battleground states, Obama jetted in and he held court. You saw him there. But rather than addressing concerns about Harris' record on the economy and on the border, people's standards of living — he tried to shame Black men into supporting her…

OBAMA CALLS OUT ‘BROTHERS’ APPREHENSIVE TO VOTE FOR HARRIS: ‘YOU'RE THINKING OF SITTING OUT?'

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a Democratic National Committee (DNC) rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has taken the lead in the US Senate race in Pennsylvania against Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in the final days before Tuesdays vote, according to a poll released Thursday. Photographer: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a Democratic National Committee (DNC) rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

His message to Black men is clear: You're a stupid sexist if you don't vote for Kamala. Is this what all that hope and change was all about all those years ago? 

Alright, let's be very clear here: In the history books, Obama's administration will go down as a failure because when it was over in 2016, the voters rejected his chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, and they elected someone who had never run for political office before — a businessman, Donald Trump. 

