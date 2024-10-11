LAURA INGRAHAM: Barack Obama is making a racially 'insulting' appeal to Black voters

Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights how former President Obama is trying to persuade Black voters using shame to back Vice President Kamala Harris on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: With Kamala's mounting challenges in battleground states, Obama jetted in and he held court. You saw him there. But rather than addressing concerns about Harris' record on the economy and on the border, people's standards of living — he tried to shame Black men into supporting her…

OBAMA CALLS OUT ‘BROTHERS’ APPREHENSIVE TO VOTE FOR HARRIS: ‘YOU'RE THINKING OF SITTING OUT?'

His message to Black men is clear: You're a stupid sexist if you don't vote for Kamala. Is this what all that hope and change was all about all those years ago?

Alright, let's be very clear here: In the history books, Obama's administration will go down as a failure because when it was over in 2016, the voters rejected his chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, and they elected someone who had never run for political office before — a businessman, Donald Trump.