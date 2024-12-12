LAURA INGRAHAM: America has a chance with Trump back in office

Fox News host Laura Ingraham celebrates the year's "miracles" as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to come back into office on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: There is nothing like Trump in New York.

Trump at the opening of the New York Stock Exchange — that's just another sign that his victory was the greatest comeback of all time…

KARI LAKE NOMINATED AS TRUMP'S PICK FOR DIRECTOR OF VOICE OF AMERICA BROADCAST

Most Democrats — they're not really feeling the jingle bell spirit right now because they're still reeling from Kamala's loss, and adding insult to injury to them, now Trump is TIME's person of the year …

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's almost Christmas. We've seen a lot of miracles this year. Trump barely misses getting killed by an assassin's bullet. Then, he goes on to win the White House, and we survived, as well as a country — at least so far — living under a long-gone Biden. Now, America has a chance with its best fighter back in the ring.