LAURA INGRAHAM: After Hurricane Helene, it's 'time for a real president'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds the Biden administration’s response to Hurricane Helene Monday on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Time for a real president. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Millions of Americans are suffering and more than 130 are dead in the aftermath of one of the worst hurricanes ever to hit the United States. And tragically, for those affected, we neither had a president nor a vice president in place and equipped to direct the federal preparation, nor to demand a swift response by the federal government. The victims of Hurricane Helene didn't know where to turn over the weekend.

...

HURRICANE HELENE WREAKS HAVOC ACROSS ASHEVILLE, NC; NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED, 119 RESCUED

You should expect more. Americans can't get out, they said, but Kamala Harris had no trouble getting into California and to Las Vegas to campaign over the weekend. While the same with Biden, he spent most of his time at Rehoboth Beach.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP