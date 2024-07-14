Expand / Collapse search
LAURA: House Republicans should hire outside counsel on attempted Trump assassination

Laura reacts to the tragic shooting at a Pa. Trump rally

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to the assassination attempt of former President Trump on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: I would suggest that in addition to any hearings, the House Republicans should hire outside counsel. It should be a prominent Republican lawyer with a long history of investigations and an unquestioned reputation for integrity. This counsel should be empowered by the appropriate committees to use subpoena power as necessary to obtain the truth, and I mean the whole truth, about how the shooter got on the roof, and why no one in the Secret Service did anything until shots had been fired 

SPLIT-SECOND TURN COULD HAVE SAVED TRUMP'S LIFE, EXPERT SAYS: 'GOD MUST HAVE BEEN WATCHING DOWN ON' HIM 

Of course, the Democrats, the administration, will oppose any such investigation, but when they do, Speaker Johnson and Congressman Comer should publicly state that Democrats are trying to prevent the country from finding out truly what happened. This investigation should take place on a very fast track. President Biden said he wanted to fast track, and that's good and sometime next month, we should get a credible answer to the following questions. 

Why was he allowed on the roof? What steps should be taken to prevent anything like this from ever happening again? Again, this is not about politics tonight. I believe that unless this type of thorough and persuasive investigation is undertaken and undertaken very soon, anger towards the U.S. government is going to fester in ways that are very bad, terrible for the country, and unfortunately, no one trusts the Biden administration now, or the regime media, for that matter, to tell us the truth. So, House Republicans will have to find the truth on their own. 

