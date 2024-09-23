LAURA: Don't fall for the propaganda that's being peddled by the regime media

Fox News host Laura Ingraham predicts that former President Trump is leading ahead of the 2024 election on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: The debate is over. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." I can't tell you how many times over the course of just the past weekend, I had friends and acquaintances, total strangers, have approached me to ask whether Trump can still beat Kamala.
My response is always the same. Of course, he can beat Kamala. Don't fall for the propaganda that's being peddled by the regime media. Now, everyone needs to keep this in mind.
For the next 43 days, most everything that you read and see about this race is going to be designed to do one thing, one thing only: demoralize the GOP base into believing that all hope is lost, that Kamala has got this in the bag.