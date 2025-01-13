LAURA: Courtesy of horrid liberal policies, California in a metaphoric sense, has been burning for decades

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out liberal policies in California as the state fights devastating wildfires on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: California is so incredibly beautiful, it has so much promise, so much still – brainpower, such rich history. Courtesy of horrid liberal policies, California has, in a metaphoric sense, been burning for decades.
Now, given this, why should we listen to the same people who helped cause the education disaster, the fiscal disaster, the immigration and homelessness and drug disaster, and who didn't get the state ready soon enough to battle the current disaster?
Why should we listen to any of them about how to fix California going forward when the flames are finally put out? We know this already. We know it's going to take hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild L.A. County. And Newsom – he has bold plans.