LAURA: America's youth are in trouble

Fox News host Laura Ingraham voices her concerns about America's youth falling into crime on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Something has profoundly changed for America's youth. Teenagers and those aged 18 to 34 are really in trouble. That's leading to horrific outcomes from random, cruel attacks on strangers, as we saw two calculated, well-planned acts of murder. What is it that's driving these seemingly normal people and other Americans to such depraved acts? Is this more predictable carnage of fatherless homes, broken families? Yeah, maybe, but Mangione's family was intact.

They were like, you know, royalty in Baltimore. Young people getting lost and radicalized online, that's a lot of people. Is this causing loneliness and depression? Does that end up leading to rage? Of course, a lot of liberals reflexively blame guns and run to gun control.

