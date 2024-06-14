Keith Olbermann calls for AP reporters to be fired after article about Trump's visit with GOP lawmakers

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann attacked the Associated Press on Friday morning after the outlet published a story about former President Trump's visit with Republican lawmakers this week.

"Fire everybody," Olbermann posted on X in response to the AP describing Trump's return as "triumphant" in a Thursday article headlined, "Cheers, cake and a fist-bump from GOP as Trump returns to Capitol Hill in a first since Jan. 6 riot."

"I am surprised to find that the Associated Press is still in business today after it published this wanton, biased, compromised, prostituted, unsurvivable pile of Trump-sucking propaganda yesterday," Olbermann wrote.

"Goebbels would have been embarrassed," the ex-MSNBC host added, referring to Adolf Hitler's propaganda minister.

The AP also wrote that Trump was "embraced by energized House and Senate Republicans who find themselves reinvigorated by his bid to retake the White House."

"But Trump’s private meetings with House and Senate Republicans so close to the Capitol were infused with the symbolism of his return as the U.S. president who threatened the American tradition of the peaceful transfer of power," the article continued.

Olbermann did not specify what parts of the AP report he found to be the most "biased" in Trump's favor. The AP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump campaign blasted President Biden's supporters in response to Olbermann’s post.

"Joe Biden and his supporters are now showing they are anti-press and in favor of punishing anyone who does not parrot their propaganda. They are a threat to democracy," a Trump campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Trump discussed a number of policy imperatives with Republican lawmakers during his visit, including Social Security and Medicare, securing the border , crime and the tax rate.

"There's great unity," Trump said in a speech following his meetings with GOP lawmakers.

"There's one thing in common," he said of his discussions with members of the House and the Senate. "We want to make America great again."

Olbermann, the firebrand known for his stormy exits from MSNBC and ESPN, has been among Trump's most outspoken critics for years, even moving out of his luxury New York City apartment building because it was owned by him.

In 2017, Olbermann was widely criticized when his anti-Trump book featured a cover image of himself draped in the American flag, which is visibly touching the ground — a violation of U.S. flag code.

He famously walked away from ESPN ahead of the 2020 election so he could speak out against Trump on YouTube and social media.

Fox News Digital’s Brian Flood contributed to this report.