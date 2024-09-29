Kari Lake shreds VP Harris' 'despicable' southern border visit: Just to make the 'mainstream media happy'

Vice President Kamala Harris' recent border visit came under fire from a list of critics, and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake has added herself to that list.

"I find it despicable," the Trump ally told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

"She spent 20 minutes on the border. She's been the border czar for almost four years now, and she came down, I think, to make her friends in the mainstream media happy so that they could finally say she visited the border, spent 20 minutes staring down at her feet, standing next to the wall, and I was surprised she didn't call Joe Biden and say, ‘We did it, Joe. We destroyed America,’ because that's exactly what they're attempting to do," she continued.

Lake appeared on "Sunday Morning Futures" this week along with National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto.

HARRIS VISITS CRUCIAL BORDER STATE AS IMMIGRATION RECORD SPARKS SCRUTINY: A TIMELINE

There, the two highlighted heightened concerns that criminal illegal immigrant offenders are roaming free inside the United States, including over 425,000 who have reportedly been convicted of a crime, more than 13,000 who have been convicted of homicide and more than 15,000 who have been convicted of sexual assault, according to a letter Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner penned to Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales.

Del Cueto, commenting on the ongoing southern border crisis that continues to affect communities nationwide, warned viewers of what would come if current immigration policies continue.

"If we have four more years of this, I do not believe we'll ever recuperate. It's going to be devastating, and we will not recuperate in this country for many, many decades to come," he said.

"And certainly we will never recuperate within our own lifetime."

The Biden-Harris administration has come under scrutiny over the past four years for allegedly perpetuating the crisis with reluctance to enact tougher border restrictions.

HARRIS HEADS TO SOUTHERN BORDER LOOKING TO FLIP SCRIPT ON IMMIGRATION CRITICISMS

Illegal immigration has also emerged as a central issue in the 2024 election, with Trump and his allies dinging Harris on her record as "border czar" multiple times, though the White House rejects the "border czar" narrative.

Harris has since toughened her stance on the border, calling for increased protections.

She recently urged the need for a "comprehensive plan" to mitigate the problem, telling MSNBC, "That includes what we need to do to fortify not only our border but deal with the fact that we also need to create pathways for people to earn citizenship."

HARRIS LEANS IN ON BORDER SECURITY AND TRUMP RELISHES THE FIGHT

Harris also made her visit to the border town of Douglas, Arizona, which came under scrutiny as an alleged "photo op" by some Republicans.

When previously reached for comment over criticism about her border visit, the Harris campaign pointed Fox News Digital to a statement on her visit that said Harris will "outline her plan to deliver real solutions on border security and the fentanyl crisis – unlike Donald Trump, who did nothing to fix our broken immigration system, made things worse, and killed bipartisan border solutions to play politics."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.