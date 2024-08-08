Kamala Harris' staff 'uncomfortable' with 'lock him up' chants against Trump, says CNN reporter

CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere said that Vice President Harris' campaign staff has become uncomfortable over chants of "lock him up" breaking out at recent rallies and directed against former President Trump.

Chants of "lock her up" were popularized during Trump's 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton and crowds at Harris rallies have taken to chanting "lock him up," directed at Trump.

"When there were parts of the crowd that started to do the ‘lock him up’ chant, I watched several aides to the Harris campaign get very uncomfortable and say, ‘we need to not have this happen,'" Dovere said.

Dovere attended the Harris-Walz rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

"Harris did not herself address [the chants] at the Philadelphia rally like she did yesterday, but this is not where the Democratic campaign wants things to go," he said. "They don't like the tone of it."

Host Kasie Hunt observed, "It makes them look the same as him," referencing Trump.

CNN commentator and Democratic strategist Karen Finney added, "We saw this also in 2020, where similar chants came up, and look, she is trying to run a positive campaign that focuses, like she said, on the future, that is about joy, that is about excitement, and positive energy,"

"If you let it become what we see at the Trump rallies where it's about retribution, and it's negative, and it's about your enemies, that's a different type of motivation," she added.

Harris has addressed the "lock him up" chants directly at several points during her campaign. At a rally in Detroit, Harris responded by saying that the "courts are going to handle" legal punishment for Trump.

"What we're going to do is beat him in November," she said.

"This campaign, our campaign, is not just a fight against Donald Trump," she also said on Wednesday. "Our campaign, this campaign, is a fight for the future."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.