Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Kamala Harris campaign aide says Democrats lost because they have trouble with battleground states

'The point here is to win battleground states,' Plouffe said

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Lindy Li says Democrats have to be ‘accountable’ for the spending on Kamala Harris’ campaign Video

Lindy Li says Democrats have to be ‘accountable’ for the spending on Kamala Harris’ campaign

'Fox News @ Night' panelists Robby Soave, Julia Manchester and Lindy Li react to Harris campaign advisers attempting to 'shift blame' for election loss.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Harris campaign senior adviser David Plouffe said that Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Donald Trump was due to the electoral weaknesses in the battleground states.

"It's always worth reminding people: it's really hard for Democrats to win battleground states," Plouffe said in a podcast posted Tuesday.

Plouffe appeared on a podcast with Harris' former campaign chair Jen O'Malley and other Democratic Party strategists to discuss why Harris failed to defeat Trump. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN ADMITS PRESSURE FROM DEMOCRATS CONTRIBUTED TO DECISION TO DROP OUT

Kamala Harris and David Plouffe split image

Harris campaign senior advisor David Plouffe said that Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Trump was due to the electoral weaknesses in the battleground states. (Getty Images)

Plouffe gave his analysis of the electoral situation in each of the battleground states prior to the election. 

"Given that we had a challenging political environment, the fact that we got the race to a dead heat was positive, but boy, it was slow moving." 

"Let’s look at Pennsylvania," he said, beginning a discussion of some of the most critical swing states. "Twenty-five percent of the electorate is liberal, roughly. Thirty-four percent is conservative. By the way, in most battleground states, that conservative number is over 40. So in every battleground state, there’s more conservatives than liberals. So, in Pennsylvania, if exits are believed, Trump won conservatives 91-8, Harris won liberals 93-6. Moderates, Harris won 56-43, but you kind of got to win 60% of them, right?" 

"For Democrats to win battleground states, it is a false choice," Plouffe continued. "You want to maximize your base, of course, and that was a place where we spent an enormous time, a lot of resources. That’s critical. And obviously, I think in Milwaukee, just to use that as an example, we hit our turnout targets. Fell a little bit short in Philly and Detroit, so that’s not good, that’s part of the equation."

KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN AIDES SUGGEST TRUMP'S SIT-DOWN WITH JOE ROGAN TO BLAME FOR HER NOT JOINING PODCAST

President Biden and Vice President Harris

"It was a dead heat race," Plouffe said of the race between Harris and Trump. "The political atmosphere was pretty brutal."  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Plouffe said that Democrats "need to dominate" the moderate vote in order to win national elections or otherwise they face difficulties as a party.

"The math just doesn't f---ing work," Plouffe said.

"It was a dead heat race," Plouffe continued. "The political atmosphere was pretty brutal." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.