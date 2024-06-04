Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion

Judge tells elderly pro-life activist concerned with dying in prison to 'make every effort to remain alive'

75-year-old Paulette 'Paula' Harlow was sentenced to two years in federal prison for violating the FACE Act

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Pro-life activist Paul Vaughn: This is an utterly ridiculous attempt by the DOJ to criminalize Christian beliefs Video

Pro-life activist Paul Vaughn: This is an utterly ridiculous attempt by the DOJ to criminalize Christian beliefs

Paul Vaughn and his attorney Steve Crampton react to the Department of Justice allegedly targeting pro-life activists on The Ingraham Angle.

A Washington D.C. district court judge suggested a 75-year-old pro-life activist "make every effort to stay alive" as part of the "tenets of your religion" while sentencing her to prison.

On May 31, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Paulette "Paula" Harlow to two years in federal prison and 36 months of supervised release for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) with a pro-life demonstration at an abortion clinic in 2020.

Although Harlow’s husband, John, and attorney emphasized that her rapidly declining health could put her life in jeopardy in pleading for leniency, court transcripts obtained by Fox News Digital showed the judge giving Harlow a suggestion based on Harlow's religion.

"I would suggest that, in terms of your religion, that one of the tenets is that you should make the effort during this period of time, when it may be difficult in terms of for your husband, to make every effort to remain alive, to do the things that you need to do to survive, because that's part of the tenets of your religion," Kollar-Kotelly said.

Elderly woman praying

Paulette Harlow was sentenced to two years in federal prison over praying in front of an abortion clinic in 2020. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST FACING UP TO 11 YEARS IN PRISON: PEACEFUL PROTEST 'MAKES YOU A FELON' IN BIDEN'S DOJ

The judge’s comments followed John Harlow making a plea for mercy as the primary caregiver of his wife.

"I feel like Paulette is dying," he said. "In my heart, I think she’s having a hard time staying alive." 

Defense attorney Allen Orenberg similarly argued that interrupting Harlow’s current care could worsen her condition.

"She cannot continue to exist without support, especially that of her husband," Orenberg said.

Orenberg added that John told him before the sentencing, "Well, if Paulette goes to prison, I want to go with her. I want to be there for her. She's going to need me. She can't continue to live without me."

Plans for Harlow to be sentenced to a federal prison are still underway.

John and Paulette Harlow near a judges gavel

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly dismissed Harlow's husband and lawyer's pleas for a lighter sentence for Harlow's health issues. (Paulette Harlow | iStock)

FOUR MORE PRO-LIFE PROTESTERS FACE PRISON TIME AFTER BEING CONVICTED FOR VIOLATING FACE ACT

Currently, Harlow is being kept on house arrest as authorities determine a federal facility to provide her proper medical care. She is also prohibited from coming within 1,000 feet of an abortion clinic.

Though some objected to Kollar-Kotelly's statements, Harlow appeared to assume good intentions from the judge.

"It was just her expression. Just saying try to stay alive. 'That's also a tenet of your faith,' which, yeah, it is a tenant of my faith. But also, saving children is a tenet of my faith. I think it wasn't anything that I would say, but I – at the time, I was pondering and am still pondering [the sentence]," Harlow told Fox News Digital.

Last month, Kollar-Kotelly sentenced multiple pro-life activists to years-long sentences for blocking access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic on Oct. 22, 2020.

Lauren handy sentenced to prison

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly previously sentenced Lauren Handy, 30, of Alexandria, Virginia, to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Previously, Lauren Handy was sentenced to 57 months in prison, John Hinshaw was sentenced to 21 months in prison, William Goodman was sentenced to 27 months in prison, Jonathan Darnel was sentenced to 34 months in prison, Herb Geraghty was sentenced to 27 months in prison, Jean Marshall was sentenced to 24 months in prison, Joan Bell was sentenced to 27 months in prison and Heather Idoni was sentenced to 24 months in prison," the DOJ Office of Public Affairs reported.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.