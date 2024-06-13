‘The View’s’ Behar declares Jesus a liberal, says she’d fly a ‘naked gay man’ flag outside the Alitos' house

"The View" co-host Joy Behar called Jesus a liberal and said she'd fly a flag of a "naked gay man" if she lived by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and his wife Martha-Ann.

"This Martha-Ann needs to chill," Behar said Wednesday on "The View's" "Behind the Table" podcast. "Nowhere in the Bible is there anything anti-gay," she said. "Jesus himself was a very, very open-minded liberal. So calm down, Martha! What does she care, by the way?"

Alito faced criticism after The New York Times reported that an upside-down American flag, which the outlet connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was flown at his home. The justice said his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, raised the flag as part of a dispute with a neighbor.

SEN. DURBIN DEMANDS JUSTICE ALITO RECUSE HIMSELF FROM TRUMP CASES AFTER FLYING UPSIDE-DOWN US FLAG

"She wanted to put the Scared Heart of Jesus on a flag. That is kind of disrespectful, isn't it? To the religion?"

Liberal filmmaker Lauren Windsor published secretly recorded audio of Alito and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts that she took while posing as a conservative admirer of the justices at a Supreme Court Historical Society dinner on June 3. Marth-Ann Alito, who was also captured in the recordings, discussed flags flown at the Alitos' homes.

She said she wished she could counter a gay rights flag being flown in celebration of June Pride month.

"You know what I want? I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month," she told Windsor, according to the recording.

PETE BUTTIGIEG ATTACKS JUSTICE ALITO'S WIFE FOR ‘PRIDE FLAG’ COMMENTS, WARNS SCOTUS HAS ‘NO SUPERVISION’

During "Behind the Table" episode, a listener asked what flag Behar would hang if she lived across from the Alitos. She said she would likely fly a flag of a "naked gay man."

"Why are you worried that someone is living their life in the way that they want?" she asked. "Are they harming you? Are they harming children? No. Are they harming animals? No."

ALITO SAYS WIFE DISPLAYED UPSIDE-DOWN FLAG AFTER ARGUMENT WITH INSULTING NEIGHBOR

"The View" co-hosts criticized Windsor on Tuesday for how she obtained the recordings, with Sunny Hostin describing it as a "hit job." Behar also said she was uncomfortable with it because the clips could have been altered.

But the co-hosts agreed that somebody had to expose the justices.

"The Supreme Court at the moment is so biased and so pro-theocracy in what you saw that we just watched that somebody has to expose them because they are running around arrogant, and they have the whole GOP on their side, and we’re losing the Supreme Court’s objectivity and somebody needs to expose them," Behar said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.