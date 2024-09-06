Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Shapiro warns 'The View' not to underestimate Trump in upcoming debate with Harris

Former president a 'skilled debater,' Pennsylvania governor says

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro warned co-hosts of "The View" that Trump must be credited for his genuine skills as a debater, even if they prefer to criticize his faults.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., cautioned hosts of ABC's "The View" on Friday that former President Trump will prove a worthy opponent for Vice President Kamala Harris in their upcoming presidential debate.

Trump and Harris will face off in Philadelphia for the first time on Tuesday, in a debate moderated by ABC News. While Harris taking on the mantle of the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer has indeed shaken up the race, Shapiro told hosts on Friday that doesn’t change Trump’s skillset, one that even his critics should acknowledge.

"Listen, as much as we want to criticize Donald Trump — he’s a liar, he’s all these things … People know Donald Trump. He is a skilled debater. He is a guy who is willing to say anything at any time just to get through a question, and he’s a showman, he’s been on TV before," Shapiro said. "So don’t underestimate Donald Trump."

TRUMP, KAMALA AIMING FOR THE MIDDLE WITH VARYING DEGREES OF SUCCESS

Gov Josh Shapiro speaks

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro appeared as a guest on ABC's "The View." (ABC)

He added further, "Now, I’ve known Kamala Harris 20 years. She is tough as nails. She’s a prosecutor. She’ll be prepared, as was said before. She’ll be ready to go. But this is going to be a tough debate."

Earlier in the same segment, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted, "Kamala Harris is running a very different campaign than she did when she ran in the 2020 cycle. She’s moving to the center on a number of issues. She’s walked back previously held positions like calling for banning fracking."

HARRIS PREPS FOR DEBATE WITH GOOGLE LAWYER, CREATING 'CONFLICT OF INTEREST,' TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS

She then asked the governor, "She’s gearing up to do this must-watch debate with former President Trump on Tuesday, do you think it’s a strategic mistake that she hasn’t explained some of these positions she’s changed on more ahead of the debate… because she’s obviously going to get challenged on some of these on a debate stage?"

Shapiro responded by suggesting, "I think it’s a sign of strength when you evolve on a position," citing his own political experience. 

Harris/Trump split image

This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3. (AP Photos)

Shapiro was a finalist to be Harris' running mate but was passed over in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Shapiro's state of Pennsylvania is considered perhaps the most important battleground in the 2024 election, with 19 Electoral College votes up for grabs. The past four presidential election winners have captured the state.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.