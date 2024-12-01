Jordan Peterson shreds Justin Trudeau for changing tone after 'demolishing' Canada's immigration system

Canada's immigration system is "broken" – and renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson says to look no further than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his "demented minions" to find the culprit.

Despite migrants pouring into the nation in recent years, Trudeau recently suggested that change is coming, to the tune of immigration cuts he announced last month.

"[Trudeau's] changing his tone because the policies that he put in place, which demolished the Canadian immigration system and threw the borders wide open, upending decades of effective immigration policy in Canada, have caused a catastrophic crisis in the country," Peterson told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Saturday.

"Now you can see that he was blaming that on educational institutions and bad corporate actors, and that's exactly typical of him and his 14-year-old mentality," he continued.

"Everything that's gone wrong on the immigration front in Canada is 100% attributable to Justin Trudeau and his pack of demented minions, so now it's gone so badly in Canada that he has no choice but to reverse course and then to see him flailing around, to find someone to blame is exactly as pathetic as you'd expect from someone like him."

Trudeau addressed his nation with a personal touch last month, taking to YouTube to acknowledge the nation's hefty population boom and to suggest Canada "could have acted quicker" to reign in the influx of migrants entering the country following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also offset some of the blame on other entities for allegedly taking advantage of the immigration system as-is.

"Immigration. Let's talk about it," he said. "In the last two years, our population's grown really fast, like baby boom fast, and increasingly bad actors like fake colleges and big chain corporations have been exploiting our immigration system for their own interests."

"So we're doing something major. We're reducing the numbers of immigrants that will come to Canada for the next three years," he added.

More specifically, Trudeau laid out why Canada will limit its temporary foreign worker program, while simultaneously reducing the number of permanent residents allowed entry into Canada by as much as 27% by 2027.

Canadian Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has also been critical of Trudeau's prior record on immigration, arguing during a podcast last month that the prime minister is now trying to fix an issue he helped create.

"Now, [Trudeau] is basically denouncing his entire immigration policy and expecting us to believe that he can fix the problems that he caused," Poilievre said.

"The bottom line is we have to fix our immigration, get back to the best system in the world, the one that brought my wife here as a refugee legally and lawfully, the one that brought so many people here to pursue the Canadian promise."

