JESSE WATTERS: Walz was Minnesota nice when Democrats wanted Minnesota nasty

Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzes Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s performance at the CBS News Vice Presidential and unpacks what it says about Vice President Kamala Harris on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The VP debate last night told you everything you needed to know about Kamala Harris: She has terrible instincts.

Tim Walz was supposed to be a normal Midwestern White guy and said this …

… What? Kamala's right-hand man told 40 million people he has become friends with school shooters, but he wasn't finished. …

…

Kamala hired a knucklehead who's friends with school shooters to be a heartbeat away from the presidency? You can call that coup insurance. The assistant coach fumbled the ball twice in the first half and never recovered.

The Democrats wanted an attack dog, and they got a bald basset hound nodding along to everything Vance said. Walz kept agreeing that American workers needed to be protected against cartels and Big Pharma. Good. And instead of appreciating American unity, the media said, "C'mon, coach, just play the race card."

Civility was a mistake. That's what the Democrats are saying. Walz was Minnesota nice instead of Minnesota nasty. He must not have gotten the memo. You can't be civil to a dictator. And not to be superficial, but did you know Walz is the same age as Greg [Gutfeld]? Kamala says she's the new generation of leadership.

Last night, America saw JD Vance as the new generation. Young, bright, refreshing. And that's just what the ladies are saying. And unlike Walz, Vince came on stage with a theme: We're living in Kamala's world. If you don't like it, don't blame Trump.