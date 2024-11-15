JESSE WATTERS: Voters are going to get a complete upheaval in Washington

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down what voters can expect from President-elect Trump's Cabinet picks as his administration staffs up and prepares to take over Washington, D.C.

JESSE WATTERS: The winter White House – Mar-a-Lago has been full of surprises this week, from staffing picks to celebrity cameos.

The Washington Post says Mar-a-Lago is the center of the political universe. It's attracting everybody from Cabinet contenders to foreign diplomats. And everyone's having a good time.

And just like revolutionary times, America is on a land grab. Trump-world is talking about buying Greenland again and the cabinets filling up. This just in. Karoline Leavitt has been named White House press secretary.

…

Karoline Leavitt is composed, disciplined and articulate and will be very effective behind the podium. Watch out, Peter Doocy. Trump's tapping North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to head the Department of Interior. But that's not all. He's also going to be put in charge of the brand new National Energy Council. Not only is he going to be the ‘drill baby drill’ czar, he's going to solidify our energy grid, add a little nuclear and win the AI arms race. We're still waiting on a treasury secretary and an FBI director. And on the Senate side, the new majority leader says he's ready to push Trump's picks through.

Voters wanted complete upheaval in Washington and they're about to get it. And Washington's a little antsy.