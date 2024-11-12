JESSE WATTERS: Trump will send 'shockwaves' through DC

Jesse Watters takes a look at the administration that President-elect Trump is assembling and how they're planning on changing Washington on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: There's an exhilarating startup culture emanating out of Mar-A-Lago, where Trump and his transition team are pulling in the best and brightest into rooms and asking them, ‘What do you got?’

Elon Musk has a seat at the table and he's spitballing ideas that have never been tried in government. He's been camped out at Mar-a-Lago and sitting in on hiring sessions and Trump's drinking in Elon's ideas and stress testing them. Axios says the two billionaires are fusing into a new, powerful governing media paradigm. Elon calls himself the first buddy. Trump's granddaughter, Kai, says Elon's already achieving uncle status. The transition team's moving fast and already shaking up Washington.

…

President Trump has just announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will be in charge of dismantling government bureaucracy, slashing regulations, cutting wasteful spending and just restructuring bloated agencies. These two will lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump likens it to the Manhattan Project, which will make the government leaner and more effective in order to better serve the American people. The government's long been an orgy of fraud and abuse, and Trump promises that although it'll send shockwaves through DC, it will ultimately be a gift to the American people on our 250th birthday.