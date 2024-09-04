JESSE WATTERS: Russian collusion is back

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how the Biden administration is trying to push another Russian election interference story Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: What would you say if I told you Russia collusion is back? You'd say, Jesse, Democrats are stupid, but they're not that stupid. No one would believe it. Well, you'd be wrong because it's back.

They're doing it again, and they're using the same guys they always use.

That guy there was Ken Dilanian, who, if he's not a CIA agent, he's a CIA puppet. Every deep state hoax, agent Dilanian has got the scoop. Sources told him there was Russia collusion in '16.

The laptop was fake, and COVID definitely didn't leak from the lab. Ken Dilanian was busted sending the CIA drafts of stories before he published them. One draft he sent to the CIA had the subject line, "Does this look better?" The L.A. Times had to disown Dilanian after he was outed as a CIA collaborator.

The United States government has interfered in nearly every country's elections. The CIA used to buy off entire political parties in Italy and Japan, literally handing out cash as suitcases of cash to politicians, and has staged violent coups in Iran, Guatemala, Vietnam, Indonesia, countless countries and pumped out American propaganda throughout Europe and Asia for decades. And we're now in an all-hands-on-deck situation because of a few Russian websites.