JESSE WATTERS: This is the most real American Cabinet the country has ever seen

Some Democrats are starting to get curious about government efficiency, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters unpacks the Trump administration's plans to clean up the government on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reflects on how President-elect Donald Trump is bringing people together to clean out the government on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: This is the most real American Cabinet the country has ever seen. Elon Musk says we're about to experience the most dramatic transformation since the nation's founding. 

What a lucky time to be alive. Now, people have come into Washington before promising change and have gotten chewed up and spit out. Washington's very hard to change. The founders devised a system of government of checks and balances, so change is slow, but this time just feels different… 

MERRIAM-WEBSTER CHOOSES ‘AUTHENTIC’ AS THE 2023 WORD OF THE YEAR 

Some Democrats are starting to get DOGE-curious. Trump and Elon are finding a wellspring of unexpected cooperation from Democrats in the House. Democrats are even pitching ideas like, "How about we shrink Homeland Security?" Well, how about it? 

Another Democrat has been pitching the idea of moving all federal agencies out of D.C. and sending them all over the country. Trump loves that idea, and so do we. One Democrat admits there are "so many inefficiencies, so many layers of government" and wants to help. We've actually never witnessed this many Democrats get on board with streamlining government — ever. It's making bureaucrats really uncomfortable. 

