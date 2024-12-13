Fox News host Jesse Watters reflects on how President-elect Donald Trump is bringing people together to clean out the government on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: This is the most real American Cabinet the country has ever seen. Elon Musk says we're about to experience the most dramatic transformation since the nation's founding.

What a lucky time to be alive. Now, people have come into Washington before promising change and have gotten chewed up and spit out. Washington's very hard to change. The founders devised a system of government of checks and balances, so change is slow, but this time just feels different…

Some Democrats are starting to get DOGE-curious. Trump and Elon are finding a wellspring of unexpected cooperation from Democrats in the House. Democrats are even pitching ideas like, "How about we shrink Homeland Security?" Well, how about it?

