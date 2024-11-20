JESSE WATTERS: The media is 'on it's heels for the first time' as it readies for Joe to go

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the media continuing to digest President-elect Donald Trump's victory as they prepare to say goodbye to President Biden.

JESSE WATTERS: The media is on its heels for the first time. Their audience is checked out, and if they aren't fair, they're going to get called out and their industry can't afford the fight. If they're going to talk about Gaetz, then it's only fair. We talk about the slush fund that Congress has and has settled for hundreds of sexual misconduct allegations. The stack of vendors is a mile high. Do we really want to be pointing fingers here? Trump says this is what the radical left lunatics do to people. They dirty them up, they destroy them, and then they spit them out. They're trying that right now with some great American patriots who are only trying to fix the mess that the Democrats have made for our country.

POLLSTER NATE SILVER CALLS ON BIDEN TO RESIGN AFTER CLAIMING HE ISN'T ‘COMPETENT TO BE PRESIDENT RIGHT NOW’

At Mar-a-Lago, confidence is high. They think all the nominees are getting through and they're willing to spend political capital to do it once they're in. It'll look like a coalition government with three factions. He has America First nationalists, establishment conservatives and dissident Democrats. So while Trump's putting the finishing touches on this movement, you're not going to believe how Biden celebrated his 82nd birthday, giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the chief of Planned Parenthood.