JESSE WATTERS: If Kamala said what her plan was, she'd lose in a landslide

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how Vice President Kamala Harris dodged questions on the economy during her interview with Stephanie Ruhle on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

66 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO A FORMAL PRESS CONFERNECE SINCE EMERGING AS THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

JESSE WATTERS: …Kamala heard that and said, what are you doing Wednesday? Stephanie Ruhle is a business analyst on NBC. She's a Trump hater. And the interview focused on the economy, something Kamala can't talk about. Because if she said what her plan was, she'd lose in a landslide.

Kamala was just asked about her policies. She rambled and then said, the American dream is gone. She's been in power for four years and said the American dream is gone. She just sank her campaign. But that was just the beginning.

They just asked her what her trade plan was, she never answered and then said Trump doesn't have one.

Trump's not serious about trade? He's deadly serious. He won a trade war with China. Passed the new NAFTA deal, signed new trade deals with South Korea and Japan. He used tariffs to bring countries to the negotiating table. And we had a great economy with no inflation. I don't know if Kamala Harris knows this, but the Biden-Harris administration kept Trump's tariffs on China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP