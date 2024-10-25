JESSE WATTERS: 'Kamala has reached her full potential'

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down the state of the 2024 presidential race during Friday's opening monologue on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: 11 days away from Election Day and Democrats feel like they need a therapist.

If you're a Democrat and you're suffering from election anxiety, James Carville is offering his services. Hopefully not in that way, but he did say anything.

For the first time ever, Trump is tied going into Election Day. He always goes in down. Let that sink in. It's the tightest race in a half a century and behind the scenes, Democrats are worried she can't stretch herself across the finish line. Little she does, says, or tries seems to move the needle. They've been waiting for her to fully reveal herself to voters, but she hasn't. She's been a tease.

At this point, Democrats are throwing their hands up in the air and saying "she is who she is." They're coming to grips with the fact that Kamala has reached her full potential. This version of Kamala is as good as it's ever going to get. After the CNN town hall reality slapped Democrats in the face.

The get to know her phase. That's over. They've realized the country's not interested.