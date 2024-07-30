Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is a San Francisco radical

Kamala is to the left of Bernie Sanders, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: Kamala Harris is 'extreme' Video

Jesse Watters: Kamala Harris is 'extreme'

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Americans cannot trust the vice president on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters exposes Vice President Kamala Harris’ radical record ahead of the 2024 election on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is a San Francisco radical, tagged as the most liberal senator, to the left of Bernie Sanders, and if she gets her hands on America, she will empty the prisons. 

... 

WHITE HOUSE COMMS SHOP'S CREDIBILITY QUESTIONED AFTER BIDEN BOWS OUT: 'SCANDAL' 

Kamala doesn't want to lock up more criminals and the criminals who are already locked up, she wants to let them out early and if you’re on death row for murder, she wants to let you vote. 

... 

When the prisons are empty and the police are defunded, she wants to seize your guns so you can’t defend yourself.  

...  

Mandatory buy-back means the government knocks on your door, takes your rifle and mails you a tiny check. Your home won’t be protected and neither will the border. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.