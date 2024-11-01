JESSE WATTERS: How is Joe still allowed near a camera?

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down how President Biden is a liability for Vice President Harris in her hunt for the presidency on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

How he's still allowed to be near a camera is a mystery. Democrats thought Biden was strapped to a gurney after he ate baby feet. You'd think after derailing Kamala's closing speech with that garbage grenade, he'd want to lay low, sit the next one out, snacking on babies with Dr. Jill in a panda suit.

The Democrats keep trying to bench Biden, but he keeps running out onto the field naked. Biden's insiders say it's the World Series for politics and he wants to play in it now. And he sees Philly and Scranton as his home field where he thinks he's beloved.

So we made a mad dash to Philly today, but Democrats aren't too happy he's in town. Quote, "The appreciation from the Democratic base is still there, but the need for him to show up is not."

At this point it is really all about Kamala Harris and she needs separation from Biden is what one Democrat says – the speeches have to be inspiring and Obama and Clinton are better suited for that task than the president. That stings. And Obama's speechwriter just went on CNN moments ago and told Joe his time's up.