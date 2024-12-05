JESSE WATTERS: The DOGE boys are about to crash the government's bloated, lazy and drunk bubble bath

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses President-elect Donald Trump's plan to take a 'blowtorch' to Washington, D.C. and how the federal government has spiraled out of control.

JESSE WATTERS: Government has only gotten bigger. We're 36 trillion in debt, agencies are bloated and bureaucrats have never been lazier. Biden spent 40% of his presidency on vacation. But compared to the rest of the government, he's a workaholic. A new Senate report says only 6% of federal workers go into the office five days a week. And if you don't count security guards and maintenance staff, only 1% of government workers do 9 to 5 Monday through Friday. 1%. Almost 90% of government office buildings are completely empty. So where is everyone? One manager at Veterans Affairs took a picture of himself working from a bubble bath. He called it ‘my office for the next hour.’ What kind of man takes a bubble bath?

WE'RE DEMOCRATS. BIDEN SHOULD NOT HAVE PARDONED HUNTER. NOW HE SHOULD PARDON TRUMP

…

That was until today. Trump finally got Elon out of Mar-a-Lago and sent him to Capitol Hill… Trump's taking a blowtorch to D.C. The goal is to cut 2 trillion from the budget. And if you're working from home, you're not working hard enough. So pack your bags… The two richest men in the world are going to streamline the government to run it like a corporation. And now the third-richest man wants in. Mark Zuckerberg just made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to talk shop with Trump. And everyone's on notice. Executives from big pharma companies like Pfizer flew down to Mar-a-Lago this week to have dinner with Trump.