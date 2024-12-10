JESSE WATTERS: Democrats haven't learned a thing and are still living in a bubble that popped five weeks ago

Fox News host Jesse Watters offers his criticism of the current state of the Democratic Party, and their perceived reliance on identity politics, failure to connect with average voters and financial troubles following Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss.

JESSE WATTERS: After raiding Trump's house, staging a coup and pardoning Hunter, they lost whatever moral high ground they claimed to have had… It's more than just an issue of not trusting Democrats. Americans can't even hear them because their delivery vehicles broken. Kamala's campaign guy says the party structure, it's basically a tear down… Democrats are alone and now they're broke. Kamala blew through 2 billion and left her party in debt. So the donors turned into tightwads. Joe might never break ground on his presidential library. And now we're hearing he's canceled from the speaking circuit. Biden already has one foot out the door at this point. He's more worried about his own legacy than he is about mending fences. Sources inside the Biden world say Biden doesn't think he owes anything to a party that launched a mutiny against his presidential bid. Today, the big guy came out and took a victory lap for Bidennomics.

If Bidennomics was so great, why'd the Democrats get wiped out? Biden's leaving and the top three words that voters used to describe him ‘old, falling and inflation.’ That's according to a survey by the Daily Mail. The party elders are toast. Biden's going to live in disgrace in Delaware.