JESSE WATTERS: Democrat senators are looking at polling and having aneurysms

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to calls for President Biden to withdraw from the presidential race on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Donald Trump fought a civil war before he was president and fought off a coup while he was president. Now he's sitting pretty with a unified party, and the Democrats plot their own insurrection.

NEW YORK TIMES DOUBLES DOWN ON TELLING BIDEN TO DROP OUT: 'HE IS EMBARRASSING HIMSELF'

Trump's odds get better every day. He's the first Republican in a quarter-century heading into the conventions ahead in the polls. Look at that and just breaking, the Cook Political Report announced that six key states move toward Trump in the Electoral College.

