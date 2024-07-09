Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Democrat senators are looking at polling and having aneurysms

Trump's odds get better every day, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jesse Watters: Biden's strategy is to bait the party back in his corner

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to calls for President Biden to withdraw from the presidential race on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Donald Trump fought a civil war before he was president and fought off a coup while he was president. Now he's sitting pretty with a unified party, and the Democrats plot their own insurrection.  

NEW YORK TIMES DOUBLES DOWN ON TELLING BIDEN TO DROP OUT: 'HE IS EMBARRASSING HIMSELF' 

Trump's odds get better every day. He's the first Republican in a quarter-century heading into the conventions ahead in the polls. Look at that and just breaking, the Cook Political Report announced that six key states move toward Trump in the Electoral College.  

Democrat senators are looking at polling and having aneurysms. One lawmaker said if they stick with Biden, it could be a 'Weekend at Bernie's' situation. Now, when a dead man holds you hostage, it says more about the hostage than the dead man.  

