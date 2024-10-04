JESSE WATTERS: Biden wanted 'full credit' for the port strike suspension

Jesse Watters highlights how President Biden appeared in the White House briefing room for the first time right when Vice President Kamala Harris was about to speak on the port strike suspension in Michigan.

BIDEN SAYS HE AND KAMALA HARRIS ARE ‘SINGING FROM THE SAME SONG SHEET’- AS SHE TRIES DISTANCING HERSELF

JESSE WATTERS: It was the first time Biden ever set foot in the briefing room as president. The press was stunned. Peter Doocy's wig fell off, and every channel in America cut straight to it.

And Kamala Harris was about to go on TV and take credit for ending the port strike. And Biden looked and said, oh no, you don't and big footed her. Biden wanted full credit. He's a lame duck, but even lame ducks care about their legacy.

If you're the Harris campaign, it's like Biden is haunting you from the grave. Since the coup, Biden hasn't left his room for 43 days. He's gone 43 days without anybody laying eyes on him. There's a ghost in the White House. And in 15 minutes, that ghost spooked the Harris campaign.

Biden just said Kamala is responsible for the last four years. That is gonna to hurt. Seeing Biden again brought back memories. Biden and the press were catching up on all of their favorite topics.