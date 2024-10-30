JESSE WATTERS: Biden just derailed Kamala's campaign

Fox News host Jesse Watters detailed how President Biden derailed one of the biggest moments of Vice President Kamala with his "garbage" gaffe.

Last night was the biggest speech of Kamala's career. The script was ready. The stage was set. Joe Biden was locked inside of the White House. Everything was going according to plan until someone gave Biden a laptop. And we know Biden's and laptops don't mix. Somehow, Joe logged himself on to Zoom and said this.

…

Biden, who doesn't even know what Zoom is, just derailed Kamala's campaign. And he did it from solitary confinement. A week before Election Day… Donald Trump couldn't believe it. He found out during a rally.

….

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats were all looking around wondering who put Biden on a zoom. He's not even allowed to campaign. Especially past his bedtime. Soon everybody pointed their fingers at Binder and she had to confess. Yeah, she logged him on. Now, if Kamala ekes this thing out, Binder is going to be looking for work. It was bad enough that Biden said we have to lock up Trump. Now he's calling Trump voters garbage. At this point, we may never see Biden again.