JESSE WATTERS: Biden was babbling nonsense during the CNN Presidential Debate

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down President Biden’s performance during the CNN Presidential Debate on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: It's amazing how 90 minutes can change the course of humanity. Last night, history changed as soon as two men walked onto a stage ... Biden didn't look like a guy who'd been resting at Camp David, pounding lasagna for a week and 13 minutes in, the debate was officially over.

...

Biden did the one thing he couldn't afford to do, and he did it at the start of the debate, when everyone was watching Democrats across the country begin to panic. Biden sounded hoarse , looked pale and exhausted, was babbling nonsense and it got worse.

...

Biden, staring slack-jawed and confused while Trump pounded his points across was one thing, but when Trump paused, was disciplined when his mic was muted, that's hard to beat. Trump didn't flinch an inch when Biden slandered him with hoaxes, but the minute he brought up his measurements, golf game and sex life, it was a different story.