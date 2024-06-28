Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: Biden was babbling nonsense during the CNN Presidential Debate

It's amazing how 90 minutes can change the course of humanity, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: The CNN Presidential Debate was over 13 minutes in Video

Jesse Watters: The CNN Presidential Debate was over 13 minutes in

Fox News host Jesse Watters says President Biden was 'babbling nonsense' on the stage on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down President Biden’s performance during the CNN Presidential Debate on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: It's amazing how 90 minutes can change the course of humanity. Last night, history changed as soon as two men walked onto a stage ... Biden didn't look like a guy who'd been resting at Camp David, pounding lasagna for a week and 13 minutes in, the debate was officially over.  

... 

WHITE HOUSE STAFFER MOOD IS SO 'ABYSMAL' THAT 'A LOT OF PEOPLE CHOSE TO WORK FROM HOME TODAY:' REPORT 

Biden did the one thing he couldn't afford to do, and he did it at the start of the debate, when everyone was watching Democrats across the country begin to panic. Biden sounded hoarse, looked pale and exhausted, was babbling nonsense and it got worse. 

... 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Biden, staring slack-jawed and confused while Trump pounded his points across was one thing, but when Trump paused, was disciplined when his mic was muted, that's hard to beat. Trump didn't flinch an inch when Biden slandered him with hoaxes, but the minute he brought up his measurements, golf game and sex life, it was a different story. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.