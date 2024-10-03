JESSE WATTERS: 'The Biden administration is blocking ongoing rescue operations'

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how Americans that were victims of Hurricane Helene are questioning where their government is with a relief response on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Over 220 Americans dead from Hurricane Helene. Hundreds still missing and loved ones crying in agony. Cadaver dogs have joined search and rescue crews to sniff out bodies stuck under structures. One North Carolina woman lost her parents and her seven-year-old.

Helene is the third-deadliest hurricane in American history, right behind Katrina and Sandy. If you survived, you're living without food, power, a roof over your head, and you're begging for help.

Sources say over a thousand troops in North Carolina are just sitting around doing nothing, waiting for orders that haven't come. They haven't heard from the North Carolina governor and the Biden administration's blocking ongoing rescue operations.

The hurricane left thousands homeless and the federal government is saying, sorry, can't stay here, no vacancy. This is like when FEMA plopped down at the Four Seasons during the Maui fires. Remember that? And Mayor Pete won't let anybody fly drones to scout for survivors.