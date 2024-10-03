Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: 'The Biden administration is blocking ongoing rescue operations'

Fox News Staff
 Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how Americans that were victims of Hurricane Helene are questioning where their government is with a relief response on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how Americans that were victims of Hurricane Helene are questioning where their government is with a relief response on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CAJUN NAVY ACTIVATES IN HURRICANE HELENE AFTERMATH, SAYS DEVASTATION COMPARABLE TO KATRINA

JESSE WATTERS: Over 220 Americans dead from Hurricane Helene. Hundreds still missing and loved ones crying in agony. Cadaver dogs have joined search and rescue crews to sniff out bodies stuck under structures. One North Carolina woman lost her parents and her seven-year-old.

Helene is the third-deadliest hurricane in American history, right behind Katrina and Sandy. If you survived, you're living without food, power, a roof over your head, and you're begging for help. 

Hurricane damaged home in western North Carolina

The remnants of a home are seen in Lake Lure, North Carolina, October 2, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene. The death toll from powerful storm Helene, which battered the southeastern United States, has climbed to more than 155, authorities said on October 1, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris surveyed the damage.  (ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources say over a thousand troops in North Carolina are just sitting around doing nothing, waiting for orders that haven't come. They haven't heard from the North Carolina governor and the Biden administration's blocking ongoing rescue operations. 

The hurricane left thousands homeless and the federal government is saying, sorry, can't stay here, no vacancy. This is like when FEMA plopped down at the Four Seasons during the Maui fires. Remember that? And Mayor Pete won't let anybody fly drones to scout for survivors.

