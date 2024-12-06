Jean-Pierre shredded for wrongly claiming 64% of Americans support pardon: 'Literally got a poll backwards'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced immediate backlash online after nearly doubling the number of Americans who purportedly approve of President Biden’s sweeping pardon for his son.

President Biden issued a sweeping pardon for Hunter Biden on Sunday after he had repeatedly said he would not do so. The first son had been convicted in two separate federal cases earlier this year. He pled guilty to federal tax charges in September, and was convicted of three felony gun charges in June after lying on a mandatory gun purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

For over a year, the president and Jean-Pierre repeatedly insisted Hunter would not get a pardon.

In her first televised White House press briefing since the pardon, the press secretary was bombarded with questions from reporters.

In her defense of the pardon, Jean-Pierre appealed to the American people's understanding of the "difficult" decision. While doing so, she cited a poll, the results of which were the opposite of what she claimed.

"I think it's important to note here, as you're asking me these questions — important questions to ask — that there was a poll, a U.S. Gov [sic] poll that came out that, some of you all reported on it," she said.

"And it said 64% of the American people agree with the pardon — 64% of the American people. So, we get a sense of where the American people are on this. Obviously, it's one poll, but it gives you a little bit of insight. Sixty-four percent is nothing to sneeze at," she emphasized.

She later again said, "I called out the U.S. Gov [sic]. poll where 64% of Americans, that's not a small number, agree with the president's decision to pardon his son."

The poll was from YouGov, not U.S. Gov, which does not exist.

But according to the poll, it was 64% of Democrats who supported the pardon. Of the American people, only 34% "strongly" or "somewhat" approved of the pardon, while 50% of Americans either "strongly" or "somewhat" disapproved.

Social media users were quick to point out the error.

"She's wrong," Check Your Fact features editor Elias Atienza wrote. "The YouGov poll shows 64% of Democrats, not 64% of Americans, supported the pardon. 34% of Americans overall supported it, with 50% disapproving."

RedState front-page contributor Bonchie said, "This is a psychotic level of lying. The kind of thing someone used to get shamed from polite society over. Of course, she'll be on MSNBC by next year."

"Why is she even up there?" Fox News columnist David Marcus asked.

The Chicks on the Right account asked if Jean-Pierre could turn a new leaf on her way out of the White House.

"Couldn’t you try to suck a little less during these last few weeks, @PressSec? Or just lie a little less? My GOD you’re awful. Just absolutely dreadful," Chicks On The Right posted.

Trump 2024 deputy rapid response director Greg Price corrected the White House Press Secretary, "It's pronounced YouGov and it showed 64% of Democrats approved of the pardon while just 34% did overall. Worst Press Sec ever."

Social media strategist Chuck Callesto agreed, "She is the worst without doubt. Prove me wrong."

"My gosh she literally got a poll backwards from the White House podium," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock said. "She genuinely might be the worst Press Secretary in history."