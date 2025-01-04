Jean-Pierre blasted for calling WH press team the best in the business: Actually 'worst in the business'

Conservative social media users tore into White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre this week for sharing a picture of the White House communications team, calling it the "best team in the business."

Biden critics on X hammered the post, disputing the claim and accusing the press secretary of lying on behalf of President Biden throughout his time in office.

"It takes an army to come up with non-answers and lies," conservative columnist Tim Young commented on Jean-Pierre’s post.

The outgoing press secretary shared the photo to her X account Friday, which depicted her and around a dozen of her staff smiling while standing next to President Biden.

She captioned the photo, stating, "Here's to the best team in the business. I couldn't do it without you. Let's run through the tape! #thewestwing #POTUS #WhiteHouse."

The photo went viral and attracted heat from a myriad of critics who vented their frustration at Jean-Pierre’s time as press secretary.

Washington Times columnist Tim Murtaugh gave Jean-Pierre and company a stern send-off, writing, "This ‘best team in the business’ lied to the world about the mental & physical fitness of the president and, ultimately, failed. Their work led to Trump’s huge win, which was a complete repudiation of everything they did in the most important jobs they’ll ever have."

"Nice work," he added.

The Free Press columnist Eli Lake asked, "In what business is this the best team?"

Conservative radio host Michael Berry trashed Jean-Pierre and her team, posting, "Dumb and dumber. And dumber. And even dumber. And yet more dumb. And shockingly even dumber than that. And . . ."

The Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross remarked, "They’re actually all the worst in the business which means they’ll be making $300k+ in That Town within a couple months."

Fox News columnist David Marcus accused the White House communications teams of lying about Biden’s health and other major issues throughout his presidency. "So these are the people who aided in lying to the American citizenry about Biden’s mental capacity and plans to pardon his son. Got it. I’d put a bag over my head I were one of them," he said.

RedState.com writer Bonchie stated, "I keep waiting for her to exhibit some semblance of shame, but she just doesn’t have it in her."

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway savaged the team, declaring, "There is not an easier job in the universe than being press secretary for a Democrat. And yet somehow y’all still failed."

Jean-Pierre’s last year on the job was marked by even more embarrassing clarifications and defenses of Biden’s term.

Memorable moments included her igniting a feud with CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe after she refused to answer his query about neurologist from Walter Reed Military Medical Center visiting Biden at the White House several times that year; saying that questioning Biden’s inflammatory rhetoric about then-candidate Donald Trump after he was almost assassinated twice was itself "incredibly dangerous"; and dismissing videos of Biden looking frail as "cheap fakes."