Illinois to consider new state flag as officials decide whether to change it: 'Evolving with the times'

Illinois will accept submissions for a new state flag design after Labor Day as commissioners decide whether to change the flag.

The measure creating a 20-member Illinois Flag Commission (IFC), was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker last year. The commission is currently deciding whether to change the flag.

"History is living, breathing, and ever-evolving," said Democratic state Sen. Doris Turner, a co-sponsor of the legislation that started this effort.

In a statement, Turner said, "We need to ensure government is evolving with the times, so people are engaged and a part of what is going on across the State. To start the conversation, I led the initiative to create the Illinois Flag Commission….[It] is tasked with deciding whether the current State flag should be replaced with a redesigned State flag. We need a flag that truly represents Illinois – a state with a strong workforce, an agriculture champion, and so much more."

Turner of Springfield and Democratic state Rep. Kam Buckner of Chicago created the legislation to allow officials to "evaluate if a new State flag would better represent the state’s diversity of urban, suburban and rural communities and inspire renewed state pride among Illinoisians," the Illinois secretary of state’s office said in a press release.

The IFC will select ten designs based on how they reflect the identity of Illinois. On January 1st, 2025, the commission will host an online public survey for residents to vote on their favorites and on whether to keep the current flag.

The development comes as several other states also have been redesigning their flags, including Utah, Mississippi, Michigan, and Maine.

Minnesota approved a change to its flag in January earlier this year.

Minnesota in May unveiled its flag to reflect its motto of being the North Star State. The flag replaced an old flag that pictured a Native American that some critics argued was racist.

Similar to Illinois, Minnesota state officials formed a committee and allowed entries from members of the community before voting and ultimately adopting a new flag design in December that included two blue shapes with a white star.

