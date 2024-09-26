Hurricane Helene: FOX Weather to present continuous coverage of ‘catastrophic and deadly’ storm surge

Americans can rely on FOX News Media for news and information ahead of Hurricane Helene’s expected onslaught.

FOX Weather will present continuous live coverage of Hurricane Helene ahead of the storm’s expected landfall on Thursday evening and FOX News Channel will simulcast FOX Weather overnight from midnight through 5 a.m. ET.

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service, has deployed meteorologists and correspondents across the southeast with Mike Seidel reporting from Keaton Beach, Florida, meteorologists Ian Oliver and Michael Estime live from Tampa Bay along with correspondent Brandy Campbell.

Meteorologist Marissa Torres will be posted in St. Marks, Florida, meteorologist Kiyana Lewis will provide coverage in Tallahassee, correspondent Robert Ray will be in Cross City, Florida and meteorologist Bob Van Dillen will be live from Atlanta.

Hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross will keep viewers up to date on the latest developments throughout the duration of the storm.

FOX Weather meteorologists Britta Merwin, Craig Herrera, Stephen Morgan, Kendall Smith, Haley Meier, Steve Bender, Jane Minar and Ari Sarsalari will anchor coverage from FOX Weather headquarters in New York.

Much of the state of Florida is under a tropical weather alert, as Tropical Storm Warnings extend hundreds of miles into George and the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that because of Hurricane Helene’s massive size, there is a significant risk of a life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula, as well as Florida’s Big Bend region.

"A catastrophic and deadly storm surge is likely along portions of the Florida Big Bend coast, where inundation could reach as high as 20 feet above ground level, along with destructive waves," the NHC warned.

The highest inundation, with as much as 20 feet of storm surge flooding, is expected from Carrabelle to the Suwannee River in Florida, with other locations like Apalachicola and Chassahowitzka forecast to see 10-15 feet of storm surge.

NHC Director Dr. Michael Brennan joined FOX Weather on Thursday and urged residents to listen to officials and leave immediately if told to do so.

"The impacts of this storm are on an enormous scale and are going to extend over multiple states all the way up into the Carolinas and southern Appalachians – the storm surge, the hurricane and tropical storm force winds and the potential for catastrophic rainfall," Brennan said.

