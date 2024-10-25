Houston residents react to Kamala Harris' visit to Texas alongside Beyonce days before Election Day

Fox News Digital spoke to voters in Houston about Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the red state of Texas, less than two weeks before Election Day, and if Beyoncé joining Harris has any impact on their vote.

"Let's face it, she (Harris) ain't too bright, she's an airhead," Raymond said when asked about Harris' visit.

"I think it's a waste of money and resources," said Rudy.

"It possibly will give her a few more votes and whatever it takes, I'm all for it," said John, a Harris supporter.

Rudy, who prefers Trump, said the vice president should be spending time in places like North Carolina, "where the battles are being fought right now," instead of campaigning in a red state.

Bernie, who is supporting Harris, believes the vice president's visit is not a waste of time. "It might give her a few extra votes here that maybe we could flip this time to a blue state."

Andrea, who did not want to be on camera, said she supports Trump. "Overall, he supports the American people first."

In response to her campaign stop in Houston, Andrea said, "I don't think anything Kamala Harris will do will help her at all," and emphasized that Harris needs to "answer questions" on policies.

Overall, Beyoncé's visit to Houston did not have an impact on the voters we spoke to, and they made their decision on who to support prior.

"I'm glad she is though, but, no impact," said John about Beyoncé joining Harris.

Raymond, who is supporting Trump, said polls are showing Harris "getting further and further behind," and that campaigning with celebrities hasn't helped her.

Raymond explained his decision to vote for Trump because of the economy.

"I've already voted for Trump. I don't vote by party, my wallet told me to vote for Trump."

John explained why he is voting for Harris.

"Harris is going to do more for the public, not just one majority. And also, I hate Trump."

Rudy said he is probably not going to vote because he doesn't believe in the system, but if he were to vote it would be for Trump, "because of the globalist issue."

Singer Beyoncé is expected to join Vice President Kamala Harris during a rally in Houston on Friday, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

Harris will head to the Republican state of Texas on Friday, when she will hold a rally spotlighting the state's abortion laws following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. The Associated Press reported Thursday morning that Harris will be joined by Beyoncé, citing three people familiar with the event.

Beyoncé, who is from Houston, has not yet endorsed Harris for president, but her song "Freedom" has become a hallmark of Harris' rallies, including using it as Harris' walk-up song before she addresses supporters.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign and Beyoncé representatives for confirmation of the appearance but did not immediately receive a reply.

Harris will be joined by Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred, who is making a long-shot run to unseat longtime Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz slammed his Senate opponent in comments to Fox News Digital, saying Allred and Harris share the same "radical policies."

"Colin Allred is Kamala Harris. They have spent the last four years working hand-in-hand against Texans and the American people with their radical policies, whether those be pushing to allow boys in girls' sports, allowing dangerous illegal aliens to come into our country or trying to destroy the oil and gas industry in Texas," Cruz said.

Fox News Power Rankings has Texas listed as "likely GOP" in the presidential race.

Elizabeth Heckman reported from Texas.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Matteo Cina contributed to this report