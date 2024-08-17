Harris' price control plan will cause 'bread lines' and recreate 'The Walking Dead' economy: CNN commentator

CNN commentator Scott Jennings said Friday that Vice President Harris' price control proposal will cause mass food shortages.

"If you like bread lines, product shortages, black markets, hoarding, if you want to recreate the happy economic conditions of ‘The Walking Dead,’" Jennings said on Friday, "then Harris has a plan for you."

The Harris campaign announced on Wednesday that she would institute a "federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries" as president in an attempt to stop "big corporations" from taking advantage of consumers. On Friday, Harris spoke in Raleigh, North Carolina about her economic vision for the country.

"There is no price gouging," he said. "Grocery stores, these things, they operate on very slim profit margins. There is no gouging. There is just inflation," the Republican strategist said.

Jennings said that the plan was coming from a ticket that has "no private-sector experience and no interest whatsoever in taking responsibility for everything they have done to plunge the working-class of the United States of America into an economic crisis."

The commentator also responded to Harris' comments on high grocery prices and other economic difficulties.

"First thing I saw was a searing indictment of the conditions in the country," Jennings said. "She was very effective at laying out just how hard hit the American people have been by the policies of the Biden-Harris agenda. I mean, inflation is the number one issue. Food prices, housing costs, the housing shortage, all of that is absolutely true."

"And she and Joe Biden are in charge, and she has directly cast votes that have led to these conditions," Jennings said. "I don't know how she plans to separate herself from Joe Biden on this because everything she talked about today she has a direct hand in."

Harris pledged during her Friday speech in North Carolina that she will "take on the high costs that matter most to most Americans."

"Like the cost of food. We all know that prices went up during the pandemic when the supply chains shut down and failed, but our supply chains have now improved, and prices are still too high," Harris said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.