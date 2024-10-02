Fox News' Harris Faulkner honored by Christian group as Woman of Distinction

Fox News host Harris Faulkner was honored last week as one of She Leads America's 10 2024 Christian Women of Distinction, for her positive impact on society through her faith.

After being introduced by Dr. Alveda King at the Sept. 26 gala at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., Faulkner thanked attendees for the recognition.

"I don't say that I am ever the type of person who the Lord would choose to use her voice to lift his name, because I would hope that he would have better soldiers. But He picked me, and He's made me loud since I was three," Faulkner said.

Faulkner, who hosts the popular Fox News shows "The Faulkner Focus" and "Outnumbered," said the honor marked a "suddenly" in her life, referencing the verse in the second chapter of the Gospel of Luke when an angel announces the birth of Jesus Christ to shepherds around Bethlehem, and they witnessed a sudden multitude of heavenly beings singing God's praises.

"So please look to your neighbor and say that I am your ‘suddenly’ tonight, and whatever it is that you're supposed to be doing and lifting your voice and making the world a better place and praying before, during and after the storms in life, suddenly go and do it," she said. "I am your personal reminder. So yes, I love watching you all turn and say that some of you didn't turn around, because I get the feeling that we pray so much as the people in this room that the people around us know.

"But it's my job to remind. The Lord put it in my divine assignment that he gave me to be a witness. And I've seen people at their best, and I've seen people at their worst. Television news has taught me to remind each one of them when I can, no matter what they think of people in the media, this one, who has a room full of new people and new friends, will always say, the Lord has brought me here to be with you at the best and the worst of your time, and I will tell your story. I will tell your truth. I thank you for the honor tonight."

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., also presented Harris with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition at the Capitol, and her name and accomplishments were entered officially into the Congressional Record, honoring her Christian faith and service to the United States as a journalist.

Faulkner has been with Fox News since 2005.

She Leads America describes itself as a "dynamic, diverse organization of accomplished Christian women" in leadership positions that seeks to connect people and ideas to tackle modern challenges.