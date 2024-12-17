Fox News Digital posts best month since 2020, crushing CNN and New York Times during November’s election

Americans flocked to Fox News Digital for information and analysis in November as the news site put up its most impressive month since the last presidential election.

Fox News Digital had its best month since November 2020, leading news brands among both multiplatform views and minutes, according to Comscore.

Fox News Digital piled up 4.5 billion multiplatform minutes to lead all news brands, a 57% increase compared to November of last year. CNN managed only 1.8 billion multiplatform minutes and The New York Times earned 1.5 billion, with both outlets losing multiplatform minutes compared to November 2023.

Fox News Digital also led the way with 2.4 billion total multiplatform views, a 43% increase compared to last year. The Times had 1.7 billion for an 18% increase, but CNN saw a 3% decrease to finish with 1.3 billion total multiplatform views.

Fox News Digital topped NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post, Insider Inc., and USA Today, in addition to CNN, the Times and other outlets, in both categories.

Fox News Digital also finished with 114.9 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, a 30% increase compared to last year.

The FOX News Mobile App had its best month since September 2021, finishing with 7.2 million unique visitors in November.

Fox News finished November as the No. 1 news brand on YouTube securing over 400 million video views, according to Shareablee. It was a staggering 114% year-over-year increase and Fox News’ YouTube channel saw a 171% uptick compared to November 2023 in hours spent.

Fox News was No. 1 among U.S.-based outlets with Election Day livestream views on YouTube, and had over one million concurrent viewers at its peak. The stream of President-elect Donald Trump’s speech led NBC News, ABC News and all other streams.

Fox News Digital, CBS News, NBC News, Washington Post and ABC News com have opted in to account for social incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while brands like CNN and The New York Times have not opted in.