Fox News Digital finishes 2024 as top news brand among key metrics during unprecedented year of news

Fox News Digital finished 2024 as the top news brand among multiplatform views and minutes while seeing yearly growth across all metrics, according to Comscore.

The year featured an unprecedented news cycle that saw President Biden perform so poorly during an infamous presidential debate that he ultimately withdrew from the race, Vice President Kamala Harris emerge as the Democratic nominee without a primary and President-elect Donald Trump survive a pair of assassination attempts. All of that occurred ahead of November's election, which ended with Trump's decisive victory over Harris.

The election-related chaos happened as wars in the Middle East and Ukraine continued, college campuses erupted with anti-Israel protests and everyone from Hunter Biden to alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione dominated news cycles.

Along the way, Fox News Digital secured a staggering 41 billion total multiplatform minutes to grow 11% compared to 2023. CNN settled for 23 billion total multiplatform minutes, dropping 3% from 2023.

Fox News Digital also delivered 21.1 billion total multiplatform views, up 5% compared to 2023. The New York Times managed 18.8 billion total multiplatform views and CNN had 14.2 billion.

Fox News Digital topped a list of news brands including CNN, The New York Times, CBS News, NBC News, Washington Post, ABC New, USA Today and Insider, among others.

Fox News Digital also averaged 110.7 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors per month and the Fox News Mobile App reached an average 6.2 million unique visitors per month in 2024.

Fox News had over 2.8 billion YouTube views in 2024, up 20% compared to 2023 and up 3% compared to the last presidential election year in 2020, according to Shareablee.

Fox News was also the most engaged brand on social media among news brands during 2024, driving 404.4 million total social interactions, up 34% from 2023, according to Emplifi.

Following the critical presidential election, Fox News finished strong and was the top news brand among both multiplatform minutes and views in December, too. That same month CNN saw lows dating back to 2015 in both categories.

Fox News Digital, CBS News, NBC News, The Washington Post and ABC News com have opted in to account for social incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while brands like CNN and The New York Times have not opted in.

FOXBusiness.com drove two billion multiplatform views in 2024, topping brands including CNN Business, MarketWatch and Forbes.