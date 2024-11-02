Former Obama fundraiser makes big prediction about 2024 race and Donald Trump: ‘I see him winning’

Former Obama fundraiser Don Peebles contrasted Vice President Kamala Harris to the former president on Saturday, stating that Obama was inspiring and represented change in America, while Harris is just another status quo candidate.

The real estate entrepreneur also made a prediction about Trump and the 2024 race: "If this is a race about policy, he’s going to win hands down…. I see him winning. I look at all these numbers and I see him winning."

Peebles made the comments on Fox News "Neil Cavuto Live" on Saturday, explaining how Harris just doesn’t have the same it factor as that made the 44th president one of the most popular political figures in modern American history.

"Harris represents more of the status quo. She is not charismatic, she is not overly engaging, and she can’t stay on message," he said, calling her a "complete contrast" to Obama.

CNN DATA GURU BREAKS DOWN SIGNS POINTING TO HARRIS VICTORY: PERHAPS DEMS WILL ‘SURPRISE A LOT OF FOLKS'

Peebles, the founder and CEO of Peebles Corporation, described the former president as "an inspiring figure" with "a big personality."

"He was very charismatic, super smart and very disciplined. And he represented a dramatic change. Harris represents more of the status quo," the former Obama man said.

Peebles also pointed out that Harris has been part of the Biden administration for nearly four years, adding to the point that she's not the breath of fresh air Obama was when he burst onto the scene.

Cavuto followed up by asking Peebles what’s behind major Democratic figures in massive blue areas – like Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and New York City Mayor Eric Adams – are losing support among their constituents.

"The voters in these Democratic cities have lost patience, and they’re also losing African American voters, especially African American men," the CEO said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

He continued. "Take a look at the liberal bastion of Boston, Massachusetts. The average household net worth of a White household is $215,000. It’s $11,000 for an African American household – 20 times more in terms of the disparity."

"Jobs and economic growth are not working, and public safety, quality of life – all you have to do is look at these cities and what you see is the diminishing quality of life," Peebles said, adding, "And we’re back to like the 1990s, and the voters are losing patience across all demographics."

HARRIS HOLDS COMMANDING 10-POINT LEAD OVER TRUMP IN VIRGINIA: POLL

The Fox News Channel host then asked Peebles what he thought about Harris’ edge with female voters, though he replied by saying he thinks Harris’ lead among them is narrower than reported.

"Well, one, I don’t think Harris’ edge is as strong as it shows because I think people – women – they’ve made women uncomfortable saying they’re not going to vote for her because she would be the second woman – she’s the second woman nominee for the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, and another chance at becoming president."

He also expressed his belief that men are "probably underpolling for Trump" because they want to avoid being lectured by the Democratic Party.

Towards the end of the segment, Peebles stated he believes that Trump’s economic policies are "considerably better than" Harris’, noting that "we don’t know enough" about her policies to "make an informed decision."

He concluded by predicting a Trump victory next week: "If this is a race about policy, he’s going to win hands down. If it’s a race about personality and who is less likable, it will be a tighter race. But I see him winning. I look at all these numbers and I see him winning."