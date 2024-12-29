Former Hillary Clinton advisor claims Biden's record 'will stand the test of time'

Former Hillary Clinton advisor and CNN contributor Karen Finney argued on Sunday that President Biden’s record "will stand the test of time" as he leaves office.

"I think in the longer term, we will remember that this is a president and vice president who helped us come back from the brink during COVID, when people were dying by the hundreds of thousands on a daily basis," Finney said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We were in our homes, and companies and small businesses were falling off a cliff, and he helped to get vaccines, get us out of our homes, get us back to work and invested in this country."

She added, "I think one of the things that you‘ll see him doing with the time that he has left is more around investments in the Chips and Science Act. I think that‘s actually going to be transformational in communities around the country. I think Donald Trump will take credit for it. But Joe Biden‘s record with regard to the things that he‘s accomplished, I think will stand the test of time."

Finney conceded that some critics, such as her fellow panelist Scott Jennings, have called out the administration "rightfully so" over not disclosing Biden’s mental state. However, she quickly dismissed it in lieu of Biden’s foreign policy.

"It was very disturbing to learn late in the year about just how poor his health has become. And I, like many, did not realize that it had gotten to that point," Finney said. "That being said, I think…he showed up for the job. He got the work done. I think some of the accomplishments also in the Middle East and foreign policy will also stand the test of time."

Jennings pushed back at this claim, particularly her argument that Biden got "a number of hostages" home from the Middle East.

"Look, I think he’s going to leave office in disgrace," Jennings said. "The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful. He’s going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan pullout. And I think…we’re just getting the first draft of this now."

He continued, "But as we continue to learn about the massive cover-up that went on, not about his health, but about his mental acuity to cover that up, the efforts that were undertaken by the White House staff, by his family, not in the last couple of months, but for all four years. I think it’s going to be a really ugly chapter. It’s a diminished presidency because of it."

A Fox News poll found Biden having only 41% approval before leaving office and only 7% of those polled believe he is "one of the greatest" presidents.

His ratings fared even worse in a Marquette Law School national poll conducted Dec. 2-11 where he stood at only 34% approval, the lowest approval rating for Biden since he took office.

