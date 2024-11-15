Florida AG promises that truth of FEMA bias allegations will come out in political discrimination scandal

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody responded to reports that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers in parts of Florida were instructed to skip over the households of hurricane victims who displayed support for President-elect Donald Trump.

"I fully expect that this discrimination or violation of civil rights of Trump supporters extends beyond Florida, even to other states and affected areas," Moody said in response to those reports. The Florida attorney general has since filed suit over the alleged bias at FEMA.

Some whistleblowers have reported that FEMA workers in Lake Placid, Florida, were told to skip over households of storm victims who showed support for Trump.

"This is why I wanted to bring the suit so quickly: not only because we're in the middle of hurricane season, and I don't want Trump supporters and any supporters of any political candidate to be discriminated against, quite frankly, but we want to make sure that this widespread policy is uncovered if in fact what [former FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington] is saying is true," Moody said.

A fired FEMA supervisor, Marn’i Washington, has said her actions were consistent with agency guidance and were not isolated to her team alone. She claimed FEMA is scapegoating her.

"This is exactly what Trump has been saying all along," Moody said. "They’re not just out to get me, they're out to get you, and I want to stop that, I want to rid that from our agencies."

Moody said that there is a "criminal" side of this case that may be brought under the upcoming Trump administration.

"FEMA workers followed these instructions and entered in a government database messages such as ‘Trump sign no entry per leadership,’" the lawsuit states. "According to whistleblowers, ‘at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags’ in Lake Placid, Florida ‘were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance.’"

